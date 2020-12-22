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FULL SHOW: Constitutional Lawyer Outlines Trump’s Path To Victory As Political GOP Civil War Looms
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40 views • December 22, 2020
Filling in for Owen, Tom Pappert interviews Constitutional attorney Ivan Raiklin about two of President Trump’s paths to victory, and how they both hinge on Vice President Pence. Then, Tom interviews a Michigan activist who is taking the political fight to Lockdown Queen Gretchen Whitmer’s doorstep, and asks him how Americans can learn from his experience building the Tyranny Response Team in Michigan. Finally, Tom talks with former Republican nominee for Senate, Lauren Witzke, who explains exactly what weak GOP Senate candidates in Georgia can do right now if they’re serious about winning on January 5. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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