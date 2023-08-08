Create New Account
TGP’s Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray Join Steve Bannon War Room to Discuss EXPLOSIVE ELECTIONS FRAUD Report from Michigan
Rick Langley
Published 14 hours ago

Earlier today, The Gateway Pundit broke a BLOCKBUSTER REPORT on 2020 voter fraud in Michigan.

The investigation has been buried by politicians and the press.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/tgps-jim-hoft-patty-mcmurray-join-steve-bannon/



