X22 Report - Election Was Rigged & Stolen, Decertify Or Name The Real Winner, Buckle Up

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Trump and the patriots are now making the move, the proof is coming out about the elections, it was stolen and now there is going to be a reckoning, buckle up. [BC] was hospitalized and Huma was with [HRC], follow Huma. The [DS] fell right into the trap, and Durham is waiting for all of them, he is now preparing to unseal the next indictments. Panic in DC.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.