“Instead of Hamas isolating us, we’ve isolated Hamas. Now the entire world — including Arab and Muslim states — is pressuring Hamas to accept our terms: to release all our hostages, while the IDF maintains control over most of the Strip.”

This was Netanyahu right after the joint press conference with Trump. The message is unmistakable: Israel has no intention of recognizing a Palestinian state or withdrawing from Gaza.

Adding:

BREAKING! Russia states that Ukraine is preparing a provocation in Poland — a staged infiltration of a supposed Russian-Belarusian sabotage group into NATO territory.

According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the operation will involve the “Freedom of Russia” Legion and the Belarusian “Kalinoŭski Regiment,” both fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The plan reportedly includes simulating an attack on critical infrastructure inside Poland to create the appearance of Russian involvement.

Moscow emphasizes that Warsaw is aware of the plan — it was allegedly developed jointly by Ukraine’s military intelligence (GUR) and Polish special services.

The SVR also reports that recent drone incursions into Poland and Romania were organized by Kiev with the goal of drawing NATO’s European members into direct confrontation with Moscow.

Adding, reply: Kiev has responded to Moscow’s statements that Ukraine is preparing to send a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) into Poland under a Russian flag.

The head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, Kovalenko, accused Russia of planning the operation itself.

“Russia may test the strength of the Polish border by sending a DRG disguised as Ukrainians and attempting to cross into Poland. Naryshkin and the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) essentially announced their own plans. The main goal is to test NATO’s reaction and influence European public opinion—frightening societies and weakening support for Ukraine,” Kovalenko wrote.