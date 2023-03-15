The Russian military hit the armored personnel carrier BTR-4E of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the vicinity of Bakhmut
The cumulative jet of an anti-tank missile pierced through the armored vehicle.
Sources of the video claim that the crew survived.
The footage is published by a Ukrainian soldier.
