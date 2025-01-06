BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ice Storm Paralyzes US as Interstates Blocked, Power Grids Teetering and Record Cold Looms
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
5
1055 views • 3 months ago

☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle



Ice storms rip across the US with interstates north to south cut off and power grids straining with ice on high voltage cables and high-tension power grid towers. Record cold follows directly after the blizzards and ice storms on the 9-13th of January, so how much power will be available when all of the East Coast needs it?


🍅 Free Sustainability Course from Marjory Wildcraft and The Grow Network

http://homegrown2030.com


🔥 Kelly Kettle boiling water in the outdoors quick and easy https://patriotprepared.com/shop/kettle2030/

Keywords
david dubyneadapt 2030civilization cyclefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nextwhy did the power grid failwinter storm blairwinter storm 2025ice storm 2025power grid outages 2025midwest power gridrecord demand electricity 2025 winter stormegrid subregionsice storm warnings usawinter storm blair updateswhere will ice storms be most intense blairdi not drive in icy roadswhen will the winter storm end
