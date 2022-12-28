Tomorrow Your Every Move Will Be Tracked... Your Every Decision Will Be Catalogued
Net Zero Projects such as C40 Cities, 15 Minute Cities, Oxford & Canterbury Smart Cities, etc. People are viewed by the authorities as cattle. Every move you make tomorrow will be tracked - every decision you make will be cataloged.
🔗 Credit: The Investigative Examiners | SikhForTruth
https://mobile.twitter.com/TruthorConseq12/status/1605432132855386112/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1605432132855386112¤tTweetUser=TruthorConseq12
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.