How To Backup Windows 10 In Nine Easy Steps

This is because they work differently and backup different things.

Also because, when it comes to data protection, more is usually better.

Here’s why:

Data loss is up 400% since 2012.

A study reports 46% of users experience data loss every year.

Small companies lose more than $100,000 per ransomware incident because of downtime.

60% of businesses that experience data loss close down within the next six months.

140,000 hard drives fail every week in the US.

It’s clear, then. Whether you’re an individual or a company, you can’t afford to not back up your data.

If you don't want to use the built-in Windows tools, feel free to use Stellar Data Recovery, Acronis True Image, AOMEI Backupper, NAKIVO Backup & Replication, iBeesoft Data Recovery, or EaseUS.