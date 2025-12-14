© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eat My Dust
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
verse
If you're not helping me win, you're a bump in my road
If you're not supporting my goals, You're drilling holes in my boat
Excuse me if my sunlight gets in your eyes
You can't hide your anger, when I rise.....
Chorus
Eat My Dust, Watch Me Roll
I've been so down, Up is the only way I go
I've done my work, I've paid my dues
And when I finally win
Its hasta la vista......... for you
Verse
I don't have time for people who hold me back
I don't have time for those who never clap
All those years my support for you was true
Now that I need your help, where are you?
Chorus
Eat My Dust, Watch Me Roll
I've been so down, Up is the only way I go
I've done my work, I've paid my dues
And when I finally win
Its hasta la vista......... for you