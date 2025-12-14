BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Eat My Dust - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
16 views • 1 day ago

Eat My Dust
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing

verse

If you're not helping me win, you're a bump in my road

If you're not supporting my goals, You're drilling holes in my boat

Excuse me if my sunlight gets in your eyes

You can't hide your anger, when I rise.....


Chorus

Eat My Dust, Watch Me Roll

I've been so down, Up is the only way I go

I've done my work, I've paid my dues

And when I finally win

Its hasta la vista......... for you



Verse

I don't have time for people who hold me back

I don't have time for those who never clap

All those years my support for you was true

Now that I need your help, where are you?




Chorus

Eat My Dust, Watch Me Roll

I've been so down, Up is the only way I go

I've done my work, I've paid my dues

And when I finally win

Its hasta la vista......... for you


Keywords
aicountryangrystage performance
