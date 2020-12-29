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GOD IS USING HIS TRUMP CARD! Part 6 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON!
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53 views • December 29, 2020
Let's take our country back.
Please like, subscribe, share, and catch up with me on Parts 1-5 as I build on the information.
ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.
Because the mainstream media won't tell you.
WE are now the news.
Please like, subscribe, share, and catch up with me on Parts 1-5 as I build on the information.
ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for.
Because the mainstream media won't tell you.
WE are now the news.
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