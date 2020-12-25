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LEGO 60290 Skate Park - LEGO CITY speed build
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4 views • December 25, 2020
LEGO 60290 Skate Park - LEGO CITY speed build included a quarter pipe, a skate ramp a seesaw and grind rail. The set comes with a new street plate cross road.
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO CITY Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/city/
Hold Music by Steve Combs is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license
Artist:
https://www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Steve_Combs
We sell LEGO parts
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
We sell LEGO CITY Minifigures
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/city/
Hold Music by Steve Combs is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license
Artist:
https://www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Steve_Combs
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