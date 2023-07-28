Create New Account
New Feature Film exposes Human Trafficking in Space
Published 20 hours ago

Michael Salla


July 27, 2023


Jean Charles Moyen is an extraterrestrial contactee and supersoldier who served with a joint US-French Secret Space Program. He says that during his covert service upon the Solaris, the flagship of the joint US-French SSP, he was sent on missions to rescue children captured in human trafficking operations led by an extraterrestrial species called the Draconians. He has previously revealed in interviews several daring rescues involving children in real life deep space missions. Significantly, his wife Melanie Charest and friend, David Rousseau, also served on the Solaris and were involved in rescues of captive children.


Three years ago Jean Charles Moyen decided to create a feature film depicting his real life SSP experiences using fictional characters to expose human trafficking in space involving children . His film Rive-Sud Origine 2 (South Shore Origin 2) is a fiction based on fact expose that is available in French with English subtitles on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/rivesudorigine2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIUYE6xEd7w

