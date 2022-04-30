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Führer Biden Creates American “Ministry of Truth”!
RealNewsChannel.com
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90 views • April 30, 2022
RealNewsChannel.com

As Twitter is Liberated and Millions of Americans “get there voices heard again”, and the very Democrats who once kissed Biden’s Ass now want to “throw him under the Bus” and turn him into a Fall-Guy or Patsy to blame for all our Woes and of course cover there own Asses before mid-terms, our Commander and Führer Biden creates a “Disinformation Governance Board” headed by a proponent of the thoroughly debunked Russia collusion hoax, according to reports.

Full Report: https://www.realnewschannel.com/fuhrer-biden-creates-american-ministry-of-truth/

Source Links:
https://www.realnewschannel.com/fuhrer-biden-creates-american-ministry-of-truth/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dhs-creates-disinformation-governance-board-headed-by-russia-collusion-hoaxer/
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=626b1b1b2ec5023f2e83c43e
https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=626cf8322daa6f4420edf4ad
https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/1519879870821683200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1519879870821683200%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwelovetrump.com%2F2022%2F04%2F29%2Fwatch-this-is-bidens-executive-director-for-the-disinformation-governance-board-god-save-us-all%2F
https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1520010169769500672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1520010169769500672%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwelovetrump.com%2F2022%2F04%2F29%2Fwatch-this-is-bidens-executive-director-for-the-disinformation-governance-board-god-save-us-all%2F
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1519388156218515459?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1519399532768940034%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2Fposts%2Fdhs-creates-disinformation-governance-board-headed-by-russia-collusion-hoaxer%2F

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
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bidencensoreshipbiden creates american ministry of truth
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