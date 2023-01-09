https://gettr.com/post/p248s9pc0e2



2023.01.07 The death toll in China from December 8th till now in a month has exceeded the annual death toll in previous years. Inside the Communist Party, there were heated discussions about the potential uncontrolled safety hazard and many places with signs of arson attempts. The Chinese New Year is approaching, and various essential departments of the Communist Party cannot pay wages. Please spread the information about Ivermectin, Artemisinin, Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, etc. Getting people cured and saving lives is the most important.

国内12月8日至今（1个月）死亡人数超过了往年统计的全年死亡人数。共产党内部热议无法控制的巨大安全隐患，多处发现了有人图谋炸，烧，放火的迹象。快过年了共产党各重要部门发不出工资。战友们请广泛传播伊维菌素，青蒿素，羟氯喹，阿奇霉素等。治病救人是最关键的。