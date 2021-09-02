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Dangers of COVID-19 Gene-Therapy Vaccines - Part 1 of 2 Conversation with Robert Malone, MD, Inventor of mRNA Technology
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101 views • September 02, 2021
Dangers of COVID-19 Gene-Therapy Vaccines - A conversation with Robert Malone, MD, inventor of mRNA vaccine technology. Dr. Malone discusses ADE, or Antibody Dependent Enhancement, the potential worsening effect of a vaccine. He discusses the possibility that the current mRNA vaccines are producing ADE. This is Part 1 of 2 from thepressandthepublic.com.
Robert W Malone, MD
@RWMaloneMD
"Why might young, hospitalized vaccinated Covid patients be dying at 3X the rate of their unvaccinated peers?" you ask me to speculate - one reasonable answer: "vaccine enhanced disease", of which ADE is a subset. This is a trend in the UK data which has persisted.
Robert W Malone, MD
@RWMaloneMD
"Why might young, hospitalized vaccinated Covid patients be dying at 3X the rate of their unvaccinated peers?" you ask me to speculate - one reasonable answer: "vaccine enhanced disease", of which ADE is a subset. This is a trend in the UK data which has persisted.
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