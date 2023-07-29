How to Convert Your Music Library to 432hz

If you're willing to take the time, this is a fun way to breathe new life into your favorite old songs. Provided they were originally tuned to A440. Rips from vinyl, old tapes and live recordings may not be pure A440. But for anyone who makes their own music, you can convert those tracks into something more organic.
Software for converting WAV/MP3 files can be found here:
https://www.audacityteam.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.