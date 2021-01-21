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America at War LIVE! with Dean Ryan "We're Under Attack"
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1090 views • January 21, 2021
In the wake of the Facade of an Inauguration, RealDealMEdia.com was suspiciously taken offline in a suspected' DDOS Attack',
Joined by our 'War-Gaming Analysis' Matthew Short and 'Conspiracy 1' We take a look at what the next move of Trump will be and Americans as a whole.
Geo-Political look into the strategy of the CCP come this March's Land Invasion
Esoteric look into Kamala Harris' Purple attire and why the Deep State will continue an 'Operation Martyr' on their CCP puppet Biden. + Your Calls
*Please Visit RealDealMedia.com/SHOP
*Help Make These Broadcasts Possible Donate Today
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
Joined by our 'War-Gaming Analysis' Matthew Short and 'Conspiracy 1' We take a look at what the next move of Trump will be and Americans as a whole.
Geo-Political look into the strategy of the CCP come this March's Land Invasion
Esoteric look into Kamala Harris' Purple attire and why the Deep State will continue an 'Operation Martyr' on their CCP puppet Biden. + Your Calls
*Please Visit RealDealMedia.com/SHOP
*Help Make These Broadcasts Possible Donate Today
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
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