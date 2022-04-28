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State Awards of Courage & Heroism were Received during the Special Operation to protect Donbass. 042822
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100 views • April 28, 2022
Servicemen who showed courage and heroism during the special operation to protect Donbass received state awards. The commander of the motorized rifle unit was awarded the Order of Courage.
The awards were presented by the commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin.
The awards were presented by the commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin.
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