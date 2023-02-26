Live Version of the song: To My Dearest OneIt is a reflection of a humamn love story with ideas of the Song of Songs

Played on an very small event called "Banana-Praise" Part 2 on 2016-06-11

It's a version with piano - the studio version is Church organ, trumpet and acoustic guitar





Music and recording by Bindernowski.





The lyrics are included in the video or on the website to read:

https://bindernowski.com/to-my-dearest-one/





Live version on the website:

https://bindernowski.com/to-my-dearest-one-live/





That song is not (yet) available for purchase





