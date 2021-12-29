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Peter Breggin, MD, on the Tom Sullivan Show
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408 views • December 29, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on Feb 11, 2013. This show had 321 views and 9 likes.
Dr. Breggin interviewed on the Tom Sullivan Show, February 10, 2013, discussing psychiatric drugs, violence and mass shootings.
Dr. Breggin interviewed on the Tom Sullivan Show, February 10, 2013, discussing psychiatric drugs, violence and mass shootings.
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