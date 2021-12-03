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GREECE FIGHT BACK! - THE PEOPLE SHOW THERE FEELINGS TO THE OPPRESSOR - END ALL RESTRICTIONS NOW!
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90 views • December 03, 2021
GREECE 02 12 2021 "New Normal": 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL HAS A STROKE ONE WEEK AFTER GETTING COVID VACCINE - https://www.brighteon.com/27ddf925-bf3a-4d22-acac-29c20a5edeea
BREAKING NEWS : FARTHER OF THE CLOT SHOT MR Donald J Trump will not run in 2024? VAERS Reports, CCP China & Epstein ties will be his undoing - https://www.brighteon.com/d5ed13dd-a614-49e4-b148-187c6f1b935a
PLANDEMIC 3 - https://www.brighteon.com/c62a86f3-094c-4d06-84e2-31163f37f638
BREAKING NEWS : FARTHER OF THE CLOT SHOT MR Donald J Trump will not run in 2024? VAERS Reports, CCP China & Epstein ties will be his undoing - https://www.brighteon.com/d5ed13dd-a614-49e4-b148-187c6f1b935a
PLANDEMIC 3 - https://www.brighteon.com/c62a86f3-094c-4d06-84e2-31163f37f638
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