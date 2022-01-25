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Wins for America + 15 Reasons to Be Encouraged About the Future
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160 views • January 25, 2022
The hosts of The MG Show join us to share 15 reasons to be encouraged about the future based upon facts, truth and hard evidence.
WIN #1 - John Durham’s Investigations - John Henry Durham is an American lawyer who served as the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut from February 2018 to February 2021. - https://www.realclearpolitics.com/2022/01/20/durham_vs_horowitz_tension_grips_the_fbi_reckoning_561136.html
WIN #2 - Michael Sussmann, lawyer charged in Durham probe, pleads not guilty - https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/politics/michael-sussmann/index.html
WIN #3 - A Trial Date Has Been Chosen for Igor Danchenko - The Igor Danchenko Indictment - https://technofog.substack.com/p/the-igor-danchenko-indictment
WIN #4 - The Inflation Rate Appears to Lower Than Biden’s Approval Rating -
FACT: Inflation soared to highest rate in 40 years as prices rose 7% in past year - https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/inflation-soared-to-highest-rate-in-40-years-as-prices-rose-7-in-past-year/
FACT - Biden's approval rating drops to new low of 33% on concerns about his handling of COVID, economy: poll - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-new-low-of-33-25-on-concerns-about-his-handling-of-covid-economy-poll/ar-AASIfyI
WIN #5 - The Elite Are Being Exposed - The World Economic Forum Actually Refers To Themselves As "Elites" - https://rumble.com/vt2tma-the-great-reset-the-world-economic-forum-actually-refers-to-themselves-as-e.html
WIN #6 - Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor Saturday — Two hours later, he began signing off on nine executive orders and two executive directives that banned the use of critical race theory and other “divisive concepts” in public schools, rescinded his predecessor’s vaccine mandate for all state employees, and proclaimed that parents must decide whether their kids mask up in school. - https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/virginia-gov-glenn-youngkin-bans-critical-race-theory-school-mask-rules/
WIN #7 - Eric Kessler Is Being Exposed - https://www.arabellaadvisors.com/directory/eric-kessler/
WIN #8 - Hansjorg Wyss Is Being Exposed - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hansj%C3%B6rg_Wyss
WIN #9 - 28 Democrat Congress Members Are Not Running for Re-Election
WIN #10 - Project Veritas Provided Proof That Dr. Fauci Pitched Gain-of-Function Research to (DARPA) the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Was Denied Before He Then Pushed to Find Someone Else Approve His Nefarious Gain-of-Function Research? – https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Fauci-JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf
WIN #1 - John Durham’s Investigations - John Henry Durham is an American lawyer who served as the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut from February 2018 to February 2021. - https://www.realclearpolitics.com/2022/01/20/durham_vs_horowitz_tension_grips_the_fbi_reckoning_561136.html
WIN #2 - Michael Sussmann, lawyer charged in Durham probe, pleads not guilty - https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/politics/michael-sussmann/index.html
WIN #3 - A Trial Date Has Been Chosen for Igor Danchenko - The Igor Danchenko Indictment - https://technofog.substack.com/p/the-igor-danchenko-indictment
WIN #4 - The Inflation Rate Appears to Lower Than Biden’s Approval Rating -
FACT: Inflation soared to highest rate in 40 years as prices rose 7% in past year - https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/inflation-soared-to-highest-rate-in-40-years-as-prices-rose-7-in-past-year/
FACT - Biden's approval rating drops to new low of 33% on concerns about his handling of COVID, economy: poll - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-new-low-of-33-25-on-concerns-about-his-handling-of-covid-economy-poll/ar-AASIfyI
WIN #5 - The Elite Are Being Exposed - The World Economic Forum Actually Refers To Themselves As "Elites" - https://rumble.com/vt2tma-the-great-reset-the-world-economic-forum-actually-refers-to-themselves-as-e.html
WIN #6 - Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor Saturday — Two hours later, he began signing off on nine executive orders and two executive directives that banned the use of critical race theory and other “divisive concepts” in public schools, rescinded his predecessor’s vaccine mandate for all state employees, and proclaimed that parents must decide whether their kids mask up in school. - https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/virginia-gov-glenn-youngkin-bans-critical-race-theory-school-mask-rules/
WIN #7 - Eric Kessler Is Being Exposed - https://www.arabellaadvisors.com/directory/eric-kessler/
WIN #8 - Hansjorg Wyss Is Being Exposed - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hansj%C3%B6rg_Wyss
WIN #9 - 28 Democrat Congress Members Are Not Running for Re-Election
WIN #10 - Project Veritas Provided Proof That Dr. Fauci Pitched Gain-of-Function Research to (DARPA) the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Was Denied Before He Then Pushed to Find Someone Else Approve His Nefarious Gain-of-Function Research? – https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Fauci-JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf
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