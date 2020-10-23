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Everybody Wants to STEAL Your CRAP!
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12 views • October 23, 2020
In This Expletive-filled explanation of the facts, Uncle Sam illustrates how an understanding of the FACT that everyone wants to steal your stuff should be encouraged among all males and how the erasure of such a logical belief and understanding leads to chaos and the death of a culture, people, way of life, etc.. Also explained here is how religious symbols are also used as weapons in times of war, and why you are a douchebag dupe if you believe in any of these commie-created fake "phobia" terms.
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