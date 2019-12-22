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PewDiePie learns the Hard Way Who the ADL Really Is
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49 views • December 22, 2019
PewDiePie was advised to give a donation to the ADL. To his defense, PewDiePie was going to donate without knowing what the ADL was...or who he'd be supporting. There was such an online backlash by his supportes, that PewDiePie looked into what the ADL was and it's history...and promptly reversed his proposed donation.
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