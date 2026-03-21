Riccardo Bosi: This Is On Us

Our adversaries are evil.

They are not unintelligent, but they are stupid and lazy.

They keep playing the same playbook over and over.





The full webcast is linked below.





Captain Kyle Patriots Endgame U.S. Aussie Roundtable (20-21 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v77e88c-capt-kyle-patriots-end-game-us-aussie-rd-table-w-capt-kyle-kelly-and-ltc-bo.html

https://rumble.com/v77ew04-australiaone-party-aussie-usa-roundtable-21-march-2026.html