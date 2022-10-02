"Answers for our Time" Day 3 with Dr Stephen Pidgeon in the United Kingdom. " Feast of Trumpets."

Last weekend some of the "called out and set apart ones" all came from across Britian... from Bedfordshire, Birmingham, Cambridgeshire, Cornwall, Essex, London, Manchester, Norfolk and Wiltshire, for 3 days at Lutterworth Town Hall with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon hostd by Eating Wild Honey and Locusts to hear revelational knowledge from the Torah.

The last day culminated with a special word for those in these troubling times about the challenges we face in Britain and how to deal with this, by applying scriptural action, truth and faith.

Dr. P addresses the extra biblical books excluded in the Bible but relevant for us today to navigate these times and understand the word fully. The importance of Shabbat and the correct sacred names.

This was filmed as a ‘LIVE’ broadcast so apologies for the occasional lack of sound or blank screen for a few seconds.



