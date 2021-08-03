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Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger | WHO IS Really Calling the Pandemic Shots
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93 views • August 03, 2021
WHO IS Really Calling the Pandemic Shots with WHO Whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger - July 29, 2021
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger | WHO IS Really Calling the Pandemic Shots
Global health expert Dr Astrid Stuckelberger PhD says the World Health Organisation has been ignoring its own ethical guidelines and international health regulations throughout the pandemic.
But what is the driving force behind the WHO, her former employer? Dr Stuckelberger argues that it's GAVI, and that this self-labelled ‘vaccine alliance’ is running the pandemic response — internationally and in a systematic way, and not to the benefit of the people of the world.
Dr Stuckelberger grew tired of the WHO’s fear-mongering, and started speaking out against the generalised data, the lack of debate, the fraudulent analysis, and the lack of collaboration with individual countries and their own experts — with even experts on SARS-CoV-1 sidelined.
She calls the outcomes of these pandemic policies a crime against humanity.
Join me at 5pm today when we delve deeper into the workings of the WHO, GAVI, and the UN and try to unravel the motives driving their pandemic policies and what can be done to counter them.
Have you subscribed to the Pandemic Podcast mailing list? Please sign up here http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
https://odysee.com/@pandemicpodcast:c/whowhistleblower:2 - July 29, 2021 This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger | WHO IS Really Calling the Pandemic Shots
Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, WHO IS Really Calling the Pandemic Shots, Pandemic Podcast, July 29 2021
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger | WHO IS Really Calling the Pandemic Shots
Global health expert Dr Astrid Stuckelberger PhD says the World Health Organisation has been ignoring its own ethical guidelines and international health regulations throughout the pandemic.
But what is the driving force behind the WHO, her former employer? Dr Stuckelberger argues that it's GAVI, and that this self-labelled ‘vaccine alliance’ is running the pandemic response — internationally and in a systematic way, and not to the benefit of the people of the world.
Dr Stuckelberger grew tired of the WHO’s fear-mongering, and started speaking out against the generalised data, the lack of debate, the fraudulent analysis, and the lack of collaboration with individual countries and their own experts — with even experts on SARS-CoV-1 sidelined.
She calls the outcomes of these pandemic policies a crime against humanity.
Join me at 5pm today when we delve deeper into the workings of the WHO, GAVI, and the UN and try to unravel the motives driving their pandemic policies and what can be done to counter them.
Have you subscribed to the Pandemic Podcast mailing list? Please sign up here http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
https://odysee.com/@pandemicpodcast:c/whowhistleblower:2 - July 29, 2021 This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger | WHO IS Really Calling the Pandemic Shots
Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, WHO IS Really Calling the Pandemic Shots, Pandemic Podcast, July 29 2021
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