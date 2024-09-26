RT News September 26, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 26, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
President Putin lays out the planned changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, with a proposed draft suggesting the use of such weapons in response to new types of attacks including drones and long-range missiles. Tensions boil and expand in the Middle East as the ‘Islamic Resistance in Iraq’ militant group attacks a major Israeli port with drones, leaving two people wounded. Israeli strikes into Lebanon show little sign of relenting with over 70 civilians reportedly killed and hundreds more wounded on Wednesday. Our correspondents have the latest from both sides of the border.