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The Press, Journalism and Politics Partisanship and the associated problems
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20 views • March 16, 2021
Tucker Carlson made a statement about China and its military. Don Lemon and the Left media machine purposely misrepresented his statement. What is the challenge with partisan media? Is it good or bad? Or worse, is it Ugly? Join us as we review partisan Press and politics.
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for great memes, news, videos and my podcast The Edge.
Special Thanks to:
- Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for great memes, news, videos and my podcast The Edge.
Special Thanks to:
- Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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