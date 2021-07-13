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Jezebel spirit Part 1: Evil female spirit at work in End Times harlot Church is biggest enemy of God
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184 views • July 13, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). Pastor Derek Prince talks about the real enemy within the Western Christian churches that the real Christians have to know and fight. It is the Jezebel spirit that is a spirit of rebellion that controls the pastors, who are redefining the Bible verses for their church donators and book customers on “women’s head coverings commands” and “prohibition of cross-dressing in Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers” and “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes” and hundreds of other Bible verses. This matriarchal system that runs the human society from behind the scene is depicted in the Bible as the ephah with the woman inside. The woman is the bride of the AntiChrist, who is the antithesis of Christ and his Bride the true Church. However, she is not a bride but a harlot. It mentions her running the church in the Bible’s Book of Revelation 2:20 and her destruction in Revelation 18. The Bible calls this woman as “wickedness” in Zechariah 5:7. It is the face of evil in the End Times that rules the society and the church. Derek Prince says that the End Times church is a counterfeit church of the AntiChrist. The AntiChrist nature is exemplified by this spirit of female rebellion. He says that the Bible’s Zechariah 5:7 woman inside the ephah is a representation of evil and personification of female rebellion that will saturate and permeate throughout the world, right before Jesus returns. Derek says that he read that because we need to know who our enemies are, and it is our number one enemy. He says that if there ever was cruelty, that is the woman. She is inside the churches and governments and workplaces and schools and Hollywood movies and media. Derek points out that the ability to do miracles is not the sign of a true prophet, and the Pentecostal Charismatic churches are ignorant of the Bible and love the supernatural and are carnal, and that is why it is the ideal place for the AntiChrist to appear. Derek says the teaching that flatter the ego and pride and self-righteousness and women’s equality will destroy you, and the only safeguard to it is the love of the truth and the original non-redefined Bible verses. Derek says that when the religious Christians are confronted by the truth, they become all philosophical like Pontius Pilate, in order to avoid it and redefine it. He says that if you are not totally given over to the truth, then you are headed for disaster. To whom the truth was presented, and they did not like it, God says that at a certain point in history, he will send a strong delusion. Derek says that when God sends you the delusion, you cannot believe the truth anymore, so that all should believe a lie and all should be damned for they did not believe the truth, but have pleasure in unrighteousness. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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