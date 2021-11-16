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Patriot Purge
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123 views • November 16, 2021
An all-out war on patriotic Americans has been going on for a long time now. But, the poisonous rhetoric that we're hearing from the Leftist usurpers of our nation has reached new lows. They're now calling anyone who isn't marching in lockstep with their warped ideologies a "terrorist." That's right. The Biden regime is using the Stop The Steal protests on January 6, 2021 as a propaganda tool to falsely paint ordinary, freedom-loving Americans as enemies of the State. But, what really happened on 1/6, and just how much of what we we've been told about that event by the sock puppet mainstream media was a treasonous lie? Well... almost everything, I can assure you. This great Tucker Carlson documentary provides the evidence of those lies, and asks you to be the judge.
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