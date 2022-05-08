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Russia shows Ka-52 & Mi-8TV helicopters in action
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1075 views • May 08, 2022
RT.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage demonstrating the work of Ka-52 Alligator and Mi-8TV attack helicopters. According to the ministry, the army aviation crews escort motorcades, deliver troops and military cargo, as well as providing air support for units performing missions during the military operation in Ukraine, among other tasks.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v132351-russia-shows-ka-52-and-mi-8tv-helicopters-in-action.html
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage demonstrating the work of Ka-52 Alligator and Mi-8TV attack helicopters. According to the ministry, the army aviation crews escort motorcades, deliver troops and military cargo, as well as providing air support for units performing missions during the military operation in Ukraine, among other tasks.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v132351-russia-shows-ka-52-and-mi-8tv-helicopters-in-action.html
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