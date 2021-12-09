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SOCIAL MEDIA POST
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EP 2727-8AM Hillary Clinton Cried Reading 2016 "Victory Speech". Families Of Everyone She's Killed Are Still Crying https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19498
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[[TAGS] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, President Trump, Joe Biden,