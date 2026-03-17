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Today's Cringe "I'm Alive" video: Netanyahu & Huckabee trying to ignore the fact that pretty much the whole world despises Israel & the US
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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252 views • Yesterday

Probably the most cringe video you'll see today: Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee trying to ignore the fact that pretty much the whole world despises Israel and the U.S.

Is this an AI video too?

Those 2 names on the card that Bibi mentioned might be about this?:

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz claims Iran’s senior security figure Ali Larijani was killed in overnight airstrikes.

The statement, reported by Reuters, also says Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani was killed.

The Israel Occupation Forces released a statement claiming that Ali Larijani was killed, referring to him as the “de facto leader of the Iranian regime.”

IRGC confirms the death of Basij commander, Major General Gholamreza Soleimani.

Iranian intelligence says it carried out a successful operation eliminating a senior Israeli official, according to Fars.

Update: Iran officially acknowledges that Major General Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Iranian "Basij" forces, was killed in an airstrike.

Iranian authorities confirm the death of National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani.

Adding, They need more blood shed and death again:

Netanyahu and Katz have ordered the military to carry out targeted assassinations of senior Iranian and Hezbollah officials immediately upon receiving intelligence—no need to wait for political approval.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy