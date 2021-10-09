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Dr. Zelenko On The Alex Jones Show - 9/10/21
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546 views • September 11, 2021
Sep 10, 2021
"Dr. Zelenko: The Difference Between Australia and Us is We Have 450 Million Guns in the Hands of Citizens"
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of https://zstacklife.com joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the medical tyranny takeover and how the people can fight back.
https://www.infowars.com/show/the-alex-jones-show/
https://banned.video/watch?id=613bd3fe8a66021a765ed748
zstacklife.com
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Alex Jones, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
"Dr. Zelenko: The Difference Between Australia and Us is We Have 450 Million Guns in the Hands of Citizens"
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of https://zstacklife.com joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the medical tyranny takeover and how the people can fight back.
https://www.infowars.com/show/the-alex-jones-show/
https://banned.video/watch?id=613bd3fe8a66021a765ed748
zstacklife.com
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Alex Jones, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
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