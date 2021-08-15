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Best & Taylor FLASH Update (8/14/2021): Earth Changes Warning — 'Hang on to Your Hats People'
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
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2711 views • August 15, 2021
Earthquake Warning, Jet Stream and Ocean Current Anomalies

This short update will bring to light an acceleration of earth change events and why major earthquakes may in fact begin in the United States. Major quakes are now beginning once again in the ring of fire. Alaska just had a major quake and Haiti has been devastated with a series of very large earthquakes. Meanwhile flooding events are increasing around the world along with major drought areas in the food belt areas of the world because of Jet Stream changes and ocean current anomalies, all telling us that the Tribulation events are about to commence at the same time the New World Order rises up. All of this tells us the rapture of the Bride is very close at hand and the world sleeps on… —Stewart Best

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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.

The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.

No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!

FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:

"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W

"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."

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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:

https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/

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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923

Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org

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Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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