What Does It Mean To Re A REAL Rebel? - 19th Century Abolitionist Jeremiah Hacker Proves It!

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There were the founding fathers, and then there were the abolitionists. People hear of the former and not the latter, it is a picture incomplete.
An abolitionist, missionary, reformer, vegetarian, and journalist. Jeremiah Hacker lived long, and his impact, will continue to be even longer.
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Abolitionist Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbJvWxB0-i4os7DpDOSQbMsI
What is Abolitionism? https://theliberator.us/abolitionism
Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us
All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
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