Representing many Persecuted Physicians: Dr. Heinrich Habig receives “Aachener Auszeichnung für Menschlichkeit“ (Aachen Award for Humaneness) | Prof. Bhakdi honors the imprisoned physician

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Ascension Day 2026, the physician Dr. Heinrich Habig will be awarded the “Aachen Prize for True Humanity” Since 2023, this prize has served as an alternative to the controversial Karlspreis, which has met with criticism and significant public protest for decades. Dr. Habig is being honored as a representative of all physicians who, during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrated the courage and true humanity to protect their patients from the consequences of the COVID-19 measures and to uphold the Nuremberg Code. They continue to face persecution, criminalization, and imprisonment. Professor Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi will deliver a eulogy honoring Dr. Habig for his steadfastness and dedication to his patients. He will also provide a brief overview of the irrefutable and comprehensive evidence of these crimes, which ultimately more than just calls into question Dr. Habig’s continued imprisonment.