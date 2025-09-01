BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - September 1 2025 3PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
36 views • 4 days ago

September 1, 2025

rt.com



There's plenty to talk about as leaders of major economies gather in China for the SCO 2025 summit looking to unite its power and promote a more democratic and fair international order. And 20 key documents have already been signed on the first day in Tianjin. Leaders from over 20 nations were welcomed to the Shanghai Co-operation Organization summit by event host Xi Jinping. The Chinese president is calling for collaboration across the globe. During his second day in China Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a warm moment with Russian President Vladimir Putin affirming the strong ties and partnership that is a framework of their bilateral meeting.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Keywords
newsrussiart
