Hawley Brutally Confronts Granholm About 'Institutionalized Corruption' Leading To Clash
Published a day ago

BREAKING: Hawley Brutally Confronts Granholm About 'Institutionalized Corruption' Leading To Clash  |  Forbes Breaking News  |   At today's Senate Energy Committee hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questioned Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm about "institutionalized corruption."


Keywords
josh hawleyenergy departmentjennifer granholm

