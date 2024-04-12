Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 12, 2024 – CLOWN WORLD on parade as US Navy publishes idiotic rifle photo and Denver defunds police to PAY MIGRANTS

- Improving large language models' scores in various categories. (0:03)

- US #Navy commander's idiotic rifle photo with the optic mounted backwards. (3:26)

- #Denver defunds police to pay more benefits to ilelgals. (9:02)

- The potential consequences of illegal immigration in Denver. (14:40)

- Logistics and supply chains, with focus on Mexican cartels' expertise. (21:15)

- #Lead and cadmium levels in food products, California Prop 65 and Lunchables. (26:36)

- New US bill criminalizing anti-Semitic speech, with focus on #Israel and #AIPAC. (41:00)

- Israel's actions in #Gaza and the similarity between #Zionism and #transgenderism. (46:12)

- Evil in churches, Zionism, and globalism with a call for truth and transparency. (53:15)

- Decentralized emergency comms platform and preparedness for impending war. (1:01:45)

- Potential destruction of Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque. (1:24:30)

- Manipulation of Christians by Zionists using Babylonian magic rituals to bring about a catastrophic event. (1:27:14)

- #Christianity, #Judaism, and the cabal. (1:33:09)

- AI replacing human labor, #depopulation, and the potential for AI robots to be used as a means of extermination. (1:55:44)

- #Censorship and the manipulation of information. (2:06:29)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/