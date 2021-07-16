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KNOCK-KNOCK. WHO'S THERE? (A Tricky Situation)
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290 views • July 16, 2021
King James Version Bible references: Matthew 10:16; Matthew 24:42; Matthew 7:15-18; Mark 10:16; Psalm 91:1; Matthew 7:14-15; Matthew 22:15-17; Revelation 21:7-8
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Abby Charland
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Earthen Vessels YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
Donations can be made via Paypal or Zellepay:
Paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Abby Charland
[email protected]
Earthen Vessels YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
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