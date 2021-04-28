© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BEVISET! Testen virker ikke efter hensigten!
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • April 28, 2021
Titlen lyver ikke! PCR-test opfinder Kary Mullis fortæller gentagende gange at PCR testen ikke kan diagnosticere enhver sygdom ...
Et positivt PCR-testresultat betyder ikke, at der er en infektion. Hvis nogen tester positive, betyder det ikke, at de er inficeret med noget, ender med den smitsomme SARS-CoV-2-virus.
Besøg min hjemmeside: www.martinmdiversen.dk
Et positivt PCR-testresultat betyder ikke, at der er en infektion. Hvis nogen tester positive, betyder det ikke, at de er inficeret med noget, ender med den smitsomme SARS-CoV-2-virus.
Besøg min hjemmeside: www.martinmdiversen.dk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.