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Where's the Beef? Remote Viewer Predicted the Kansas Cattle Slaughter Two Weeks Before it Happened
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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100 views • June 17, 2022

I noticed on social media that there was a massive die off of over 2,000 grazing cattle in the state of Kansas a few days ago. Upon further research I came across a YouTube channel that uses remote viewing to post monthly predictions and information sharing. In their June 1st update a young female remote viewer appears to have caught the pending death and demise of the Kansas Cattle Slaughter. It is becoming more and more obvious that the global elite led by (none other than) Bill Gates are Hell bent on removing beef from our BBQ and dinner menus by blaming them on everything from high cholesterol to excess carbon footprint (climate change), but the real atrocity here is for mainstream media to try and sell (tell) us that thousands of beef cattle are dying from heat stress and exhaustion.

Related video:

Farsight Human News Forecast: June 2022

Farsight YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFfvwBxQ7rs&t=1779s


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