© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elections in Germany on the 26th of September
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 22, 2021
I am giving my final thoughts before the election hits and I want to give you an update on what kind of circus we have right now.
To get 10€ off of YFood.eu use this link: https://www.talkable.com/x/OrAnmw
To get 10€ off of YFood.eu use this link: https://www.talkable.com/x/OrAnmw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.