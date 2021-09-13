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Fix 3rd Dimension Issues & Ascend to 5D Earth - Buddhism 101 w/Von Galt
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22 views • September 13, 2021
Don’t have time to watch the full interview on what Abundance Blocks are? Then enjoy this snippet from the Work to Invest interview Jason Ballay does with Buddhist author and hypnosis practitioner, Von Galt. Learn how to apply the 4 Noble Truths & Eightfold Path from Buddhism to address your Abundance Blocks.
According to Buddhism, addressing your Abundance Blocks will bring on your personal spiritual awakening and help elevate your ascension process up the different levels of consciousness into a crystalline consciousness, which positively affects your holographic reality and increases the energetic frequency of not only yourself but those around you into 5D.
Click here to watch FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/HSN5G8wUGyQ
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Jason Ballay:
List of services I offer in-person: (QHHT)
https://www.jasonballay.com/
List of services Q.R.E. offers online:
http://www.quantumresearchenlightenme...
YouTube Channels:
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Guardians of Magic (Atlantis/Lemuria/Ancient Egypt)
http://bit.ly/GOMagic
Quantum Research Enlightenment (Q.R.E.)
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Work to Invest in W.H.Y. (Wealth/Health/Yourself)
http://bit.ly/Work2Invest
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/quantumrese...
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More about Von's work below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Von's book, "Book Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities". https://amzn.to/2YM7H0T
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
According to Buddhism, addressing your Abundance Blocks will bring on your personal spiritual awakening and help elevate your ascension process up the different levels of consciousness into a crystalline consciousness, which positively affects your holographic reality and increases the energetic frequency of not only yourself but those around you into 5D.
Click here to watch FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/HSN5G8wUGyQ
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Jason Ballay:
List of services I offer in-person: (QHHT)
https://www.jasonballay.com/
List of services Q.R.E. offers online:
http://www.quantumresearchenlightenme...
YouTube Channels:
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Guardians of Magic (Atlantis/Lemuria/Ancient Egypt)
http://bit.ly/GOMagic
Quantum Research Enlightenment (Q.R.E.)
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Work to Invest in W.H.Y. (Wealth/Health/Yourself)
http://bit.ly/Work2Invest
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/quantumrese...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
More about Von's work below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Von's book, "Book Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities". https://amzn.to/2YM7H0T
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
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