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A HEALTHY 16 YEAR OLD LIFE RUINED BY THE VACCINE. (MIRRORED)
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5182 views • September 20, 2021
A HEALTHY 16 YEAR OLD LIFE RUINED BY THE VACCINE. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kXxr2WjU08tb/
Now she is suffering from neurological issues. Her family shares their story. Source: Covid Vaccine Injuries. More videos you may have missed over the past few days:
She quits her job over the PA system at Walmart. Epic. ROFL. The boss is a pervert?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egvHLHMebjD3/
Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
Why is the blood of the vaxed so dark? Black Blood? Who is really playing Joe Biden behind the mask?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdDyVtOTUbXT/
Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyXjlQp3ZIix/
CERN and Demon Portals - Destruction of Souls (2016)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NQXvd1HwKWjv/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Gene Decode-BLOWING UP LAX ON 9/11? AND DUTCH DUMBS WHERE ALL THIS EVIL WE LIVE IN STARTED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w4bDaAUIh32v/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Patients are being murdered for money. Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AWzjgYFBlwF6/
MURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/myVVFIRE7ENY/
Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJOEc9tNj1og/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Listen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7hKmusqepaf/
HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiG4tjqvD27U/
One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kXxr2WjU08tb/
Now she is suffering from neurological issues. Her family shares their story. Source: Covid Vaccine Injuries. More videos you may have missed over the past few days:
She quits her job over the PA system at Walmart. Epic. ROFL. The boss is a pervert?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egvHLHMebjD3/
Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
Why is the blood of the vaxed so dark? Black Blood? Who is really playing Joe Biden behind the mask?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdDyVtOTUbXT/
Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyXjlQp3ZIix/
CERN and Demon Portals - Destruction of Souls (2016)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NQXvd1HwKWjv/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Gene Decode-BLOWING UP LAX ON 9/11? AND DUTCH DUMBS WHERE ALL THIS EVIL WE LIVE IN STARTED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w4bDaAUIh32v/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Patients are being murdered for money. Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AWzjgYFBlwF6/
MURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/myVVFIRE7ENY/
Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJOEc9tNj1og/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Listen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7hKmusqepaf/
HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiG4tjqvD27U/
One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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