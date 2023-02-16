NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold 02/16/2023

Satan's Playground is what the left has created. And Satan is loving it. Loveing that people are now considering what is wrong as right, and those that tell the truth like me and the others mentioned here, as wrong and need to be cenored. And You in thiking like that is making satan a happy entity....and pushing God out of the way.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.