Trump: 'I like Bill Clinton' - "It bothers me that somebody's going after Bill Clinton. See, I like Bill Clinton, I still like Bill Clinton." - Trump

"It bothers me that somebody's going after Bill Clinton. See, I like Bill Clinton, I still like Bill Clinton." - Trump

Adding:

Did the Clintons test election fraud techniques in Haiti?

➡️ In 2010, electronic voting systems purveyor Smartmatic came to the attention of the Clintons and was eventually invited to provide its expertise to Haiti – an island where the Clinton family held enormous sway since the 1990s.

➡️ In 2020, that same company was accused by Fox of using its tech to rig the US presidential election in favor of Joe Biden, a pal of the Clintons.

Coincidence?

👉 Fun fact: in 2025, Smartmatic was charged in the US with bribery of a Philippine official to win contracts.