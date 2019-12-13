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A Politically Correct Song
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20 views • December 13, 2019
Happy New Year, everyone.
-------------- Please read --------------
Several people were involved in creating this song. If you have a bone to pick with someone, please feel free to vent at me, as I am the commissioner.
Every verse can be viewed as an individual statement made by different people with different opinions. All they have in common is that everyone is being censored.
Composer / Vocals: Todor
Video editing / Graphics: Nikolai
Director / Lyrics /Commercial rights: Saria D.
-------------- Links --------------
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
-------------- Please read --------------
Several people were involved in creating this song. If you have a bone to pick with someone, please feel free to vent at me, as I am the commissioner.
Every verse can be viewed as an individual statement made by different people with different opinions. All they have in common is that everyone is being censored.
Composer / Vocals: Todor
Video editing / Graphics: Nikolai
Director / Lyrics /Commercial rights: Saria D.
-------------- Links --------------
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
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